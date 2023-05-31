Premier Chris Minns has again snubbed Gareth Ward in parliament, refusing to directly answer a question from the Kiama MP.
This time, the Premier's response elicited a chorus of groans from the opposition.
It is the second time the Premier had taken this approach - on the first sitting day of parliament, he declined to respond directly to a question from Mr Ward on holding an inquiry into disability inclusion.
Instead he said he would take the question on notice and respond in writing.
That first question was asked on May 10 and the Premier tabled a response on May 25 - 15 days later.
Later on that first sitting day Premier Minns said he would continue that approach until a privileges committee inquiry into Mr Ward was completed.
On Tuesday, the day Mr Ward asked his second question, Premier Minns appeared to roll his eyes as he saw him walk forward to the microphone.
In the parliament, Mr Ward asked the Premier about homelessness and whether the government still supported the target of halving street sleeping by 2025.
Premier Minns rose and told parliament he would again take the question on notice, which was met with sounds of derision from the Opposition.
"I note that Opposition members groan," Premier Minns said in parliament.
"As members would be aware, the truth of the matter is that the member for Kiama was previously suspended from the House.
"He is facing ongoing criminal and legal challenges. I report to the House that I will await the findings of the Privileges Committee before I orally answer the member's questions.
"I make no judgement at all about the charges that he faces. But I am also not going to pretend that they do not exist.
"Because he represents an electorate, I will, of course, reply in written form and provide those responses to the House."
