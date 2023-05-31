The first Nowra CBD Fresh Food Market proved to be an outstanding success, with vendors selling out of food.
The first weekly market took place on Thursday, May 25, featuring local producers, growers and makers including Strong Organics, The Patchy Growers from Kangaroo Valley and Kraken Sourdough which all sold out before the market ended at 6pm.
"It was so great to see the strong community support behind this project," said Nowra CBD Place Manager Alison Henry.
Large number of people attended the market, which came about through "a collaboration with local makers and growers and Jess from Bomo Bulk providing the spirit for this project," Ms Henry said.
In addition the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee strongly supported the market concept, and got all the processes in place to ensure the weekly event transformed the Nowra CBD, she said.
The first market featured other local producers including Tara Distillery, honey producer Bees R Us Braidwood and with food trucks Ola Chola, Kings Porker BBQ and Fat Cat Burgers.
Several businesses facing Jellybean Park including Let's Get Sippin Nowra and White Elephant Cafe are staying open late every Thursday to help cater for the market crowd.
Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee chairman Jock Caldwell hoped the market would kick start a Thursday afternoon buzz and some later shopping into the evening, helping CBD retailers and maintaining Nowra's strong community spirit.
He said the goal was achievable, judging by the strong response to the first market.
The number of stallholders is growing, with more taking part in the second market, and other signing up to join in mid-June.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market in held from 2 to 6pm every Thursday in Jellybean Park, featuring live music, food trucks and the region's best producers, makers and growers.
