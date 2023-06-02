South Coast Register
Recovery Camp helps students, people with mental illness

By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 3 2023 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
Andy Moller says Recovery Camp is "just brilliant" and has had a positive impact on his mental health. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Warilla man Andy Moller has dealt with mental illness across much of his adult life, leading to multiple hospital admissions.

