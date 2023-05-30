The South Coast has again dominated the the NSW Top Tourism Town awards, with Berry and Huskisson winning their categories.
Ulladulla, Tilba and Eden were named runners-up in the three awards categories, while Kangaroo Valley and Wollongong received bronze awards.
In fact of the nine awards presented, only two went to towns outside the South Coast region.
Berry Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president Kate Dezarnaulds was delighted with her town winning the small tourism town category.
And she attributed the win to Berry's combination of its village atmosphere in a tight-knit community, its amazing food and wine scene, and the wide range of accommodation on offer for everyone from grey nomads camping in the showground through motel and hotel rooms to luxury five and six star holiday homes.
"We pitched it as Berry being a great place to have those outdoor experiences, as well as the great village shopping atmosphere and the fantastic food and wine experiences," Ms Dezarnaulds said.
Continued development at the Boongaree area also helped, she said.
"The nature play park has been a bit of a boon for families visiting the area, and certainly that's a positive for us as we promote Berry as being a destination appealing to all ages and stages," Ms Dezarnaulds said.
"We've very, very excited, and it will be a much-needed and much appreciated boost over winter."
The wide range of festivals and events held in Berry during the past couple of years had helped, as had the chamber's work keeping in touch with the town's regular visitors, Ms Dezarnaulds said,
She paid tribute to the chamber's vice-president, Louise Warren from the award-winning Mount Hay Retreat, who took control of all the paperwork and other details required for the entry.
Meanwhile Huskisson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president Daniel Payne paid tribute to all the village's residents, saying they all played a role in ensuring Huskisson won the award as the top tiny tourism town.
"It's the people who live here and work here who make the experience of visiting Huskisson unique for local and visitors alike," Mr Payne said.
"Huskisson is unique because the people who work here all share one passion, and that passion is the town, the surroundings and its environment."
Mr Payne said Huskisson was the heart of Jervis Bay, and the bay's waters, wildlife and resources "make everything fabulous about living there."
Combine that with a strong community spirit that sees locals fill the restaurants and businesses during the tourism off-season, and "It's a completely sustainable small town - I think it's the ultimate example," Mr Payne said.
"I've travelled and worked all over Australia and the world, and I've never seen a place where the community is so passionate and in harmony with each other, it really is special."
And winning the award "feels fabulous", he said.
READ MORE:
NSW Tourism Industry Council executive director Paul Martin congratulated Huskisson and Berry, which along with tourism town winner Newcastle will represent NSW at the national awards later this year.
"With their picturesque landscapes, rich historical significance, abundance of activities, and warm welcoming community spirit, Huskisson, Berry and Newcastle have become shining beacons in regional NSW's tourism landscape," she said.
"These towns represent the epitome of what visitors seek - an immersive and revitalising experience that will leave a lasting impression, showcasing the very best that NSW has to offer.
"These vibrant towns set our state apart from other visitor destinations."
Ms Martin said Huskisson was lauded for being the ultimate destination for adventurers and food lovers - with 16 iconic beaches where you can swim with whales and get close to dolphins.
Berry drew praise for its award-winning restaurants, stunning vineyards, abundance of shopping opportunities and the warm community that welcomes visitors.
Each participating town submitted a short video, itinerary and editorial, evaluated by a judging committee comprised of 10 industry experts.
The public was then invited to cast their votes, with a record breaking response of more than 18,000 individuals voicing their opinions to determine the ultimate Top Tourism Towns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.