Legal advisors in Nowra that offer their services with a human touch Advertising Feature

RMB Lawyers in Nowra are trusted advisors to their clients and possess empathy, the ability to inspire, strong communication skills and take great pride in this community. Picture supplied

For more than 138 years RMB Lawyers has provided legal services to individuals and organisations small, medium and large.



Partner, Michael Lewis said there were 16 offices spread throughout regional NSW offering legal services to their clients.



"In the business law division, we do commercial work across many industries including small to medium enterprises, hospitality, licensing and tourism, property development, construction, energy, education, medical and allied health and financial services," Michael said.



There are seven accredited specialists in different areas of the law at RMB Lawyers. These specialists cover areas such as business law, personal injury and family law. This is the highest official recognition that a lawyer can attain. To obtain this status, a lawyer must pass the rigorous assessments that the NSW Law Society conducts.



It is a mandatory obligation of their fee-earning employees to give their time back to the community. That may be through not-for-profit board positions, donations, work experience opportunities, involvement in community sport, volunteering, pro-bono legal advice to the vulnerable and giving time for advisory panels.



They have the size, strength, talent and experience to provide expert legal advice across a raft of areas such as:



Business and commercial transactions

Dispute resolution and court work

Conveyancing

Wills, estates and disputed wills

Family and relationships law

Compensation and personal injury

Workplace and employment law

Criminal defence

Traffic offences

Michael specialises in business and commercial transactions and is an accredited specialist in business law, while the team can assist you with all matters regarding your business and commercial dealings.

"We provide practical, timely and cost-effective services which are focused on achieving your objectives.



"We're extremely proud to be the first law firm in Australia to achieve LAW 9000 Best Practice accreditation in 2005, and continue to hold Licence number 001."



Their personalised approach allows them to provide tailored solutions and achieve the best possible outcomes for clients.

As a firm deeply rooted in the local community, they have in-depth understanding of the local landscape, regulations, and challenges which enables them to provide relevant and insightful advice.

"One of the most satisfying aspects of my job is being able to help local individuals and businesses with their legal needs. Knowing that I am playing a role in supporting the growth and success of our local community is incredibly rewarding."