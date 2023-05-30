The Shoalhaven's first home buyers have been promised big savings under changes being considered by the State Government.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said there would be savings of about $25,000 for anyone buying a home at the average Shoalhaven price of $837,000.
He said the savings would come from offering extra stamp duty relief for first home buyers, lifting the thresholds for stamp duty exemptions for first home buyers from $650,000 to $800,000 and stamp duty concessions from $800,000 to $1 million.
Mr Mookhey said the changes would create a fairer system for regional NSW than the former's government's land tax scheme.
According to Revenue NSW data collected over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years, more than half of transactions for NSW properties under $1 million occurred in regional NSW.
However, more than 80 per cent of the take up for the former government's land tax scheme came from the Sydney metropolitan area.
Parliament will vote this week on the laws introducing the new system.
The Government will then close the land tax scheme on June 30, 2023, with grandfathering provisions to be included in the legislation for people who had opted into the annual land tax.
"We want to help first home buyers across NSW to own the roof over their head," Mr Mookhey said.
"These changes will provide greater support for first home buyers in regional locations.
"These changes will help five out of every six first home buyers to do just that and delivers a key election commitment to abolish the annual land tax, a forever tax on your own home."
Finance Minister Courtney Houssos said the changes meant government support went to first home buyers who needed it most.
"These changes mean that families in regional NSW have access to a fairer and simpler program that will save them real money when they go to buy their first home," she said.
