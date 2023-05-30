South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

State Government says its changes offer thousands in savings

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The State Governments says stamp duty changes will save the Shoalhaven's first home buyers thousands of dollars. File photo.
The State Governments says stamp duty changes will save the Shoalhaven's first home buyers thousands of dollars. File photo.

The Shoalhaven's first home buyers have been promised big savings under changes being considered by the State Government.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.