The Shoalhaven is looking toward a brighter future - literally.
Shoalhaven City Council has moved to replace all residential street lights with energy efficient LEDs.
The decision was unanimous at last week's city council meeting (May 22)
Council will partner with Endeavour Energy to replace an estimated 4435 street lights; the latest replacement plan follows phase one of street lighting upgrades, rolled out during 2020.
According to an updated report to Shoalhaven City Council, the next phase of LED street lighting replacement will cost nearly $2.65 million.
Council is anticipated to recover some of the cost by selling energy savings certificates to the tune of $790,000.
The report also estimated that the council would save $500,000 each year on energy costs, by replacing its remaining non-LED street lights.
Shoalhaven City Council has set a target of replacing all its street lights with LEDs by 2025.
