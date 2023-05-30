The show's songbook has been carefully curated, so audiences can expect some of the greatest hits from all of Sir Elton's eras - including 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', 'Bennie And The Jets, 'Candle In The Wind', 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight', 'Daniel, 'I'm Still Standing', 'Crocodile Rock', and 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', just to name a few.