Sir Elton John may be hanging up his microphone, but there's one legendary tribute artist who is still going strong.
Greg Andrew is the other Rocketman, set to land in Nowra this Friday (June 2) with a very special tribute show.
To celebrate 50 years of 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', Andrew is touring a stripped-back, intimate performance, built on the hits and format of Sir Elton's own shows.
This one is called Rocketman Flying Solo.
With blindingly accurate and faithful recreations of Elton's greatest hits, combined with his effortless melodic skills and his reputation as a virtuosic pianist, Andrew's uncanny likeness to the Rocketman himself has transformed him in to becoming one of the single most recognised Elton John performers in the world.
Andrew said the Nowra experience would be an up-close-and-personal show, that would leave audiences second-guessing if they'd just seen the real thing.
"Sir Elton always made the audience feel like every show was their show and I'm no different," he said.
The show's songbook has been carefully curated, so audiences can expect some of the greatest hits from all of Sir Elton's eras - including 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', 'Bennie And The Jets, 'Candle In The Wind', 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight', 'Daniel, 'I'm Still Standing', 'Crocodile Rock', and 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', just to name a few.
Andrew has had a life long love affair with the music of Sir Elton John; born into a musical family, he has emulated his hero for decades.
The piano virtuoso said it is a privilege to play such a legendary artist on the stage.
"The music Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written together over their fifty-year career for me has been reminiscent to that of growing up with a lifelong friend," he said.
"It is an incredible honour and privilege to perform these iconic songs, and have the audiences react the way they do."
