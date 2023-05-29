The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are surprise leaders at the halfway mark of the Group Seven rugby league competition.
The Jets picked up their seventh win of the season on Saturday when they downed Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 36-16 at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
Nowra have won seven and drawn one of their nine games to date to be on 15 competition points after nine rounds.
Jets player-coach Adam Quinlan has been instrumental in his team's success, especially in Nowra's win over the Stingrays, where he bagged three tries.
The Stingrays of Shellharbour, whom the Jets beat last week, have a washed-out game to play, as do the Kiama Knights, Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
READ MORE:
Meantime, in the other round-nine fixtures played on Saturday, the Jamberoo Superoos fought back from 16-6 down with just over 20 minutes to go to beat the Gerringong Lions 18-16 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
The win over last season's beaten grand finalists came a week after Jamberoo defeated reigning premiers Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
The Superoos' victory over the Lions was just as impressive, especially considering that the Scott Stewart-coached Gerringong side led for larger parts of the game.
Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas was a happy man after his team's fourth win of the season. He was particularly pleased Jamberoo held tough throughout the torrid contest.
"I was especially pleased how well we were able to stay focused for the entirety of the game," Dallas said. "It was a super high-quality contest and was always going to come down to the last possession.
"The boys worked real hard and kept faith in what we were doing until the end."
While it was a good result for Jamberoo, it was a bitter pill to swallow for Lions coach Stewart.
For the second week on the trot Stewart has seen his side give up handy leads.
Last week he said some 'dumb' decisions allowed Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles to fightback from 30-10 to snatch a thrilling 36-32 victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.