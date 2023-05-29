South Coast Register
Group Seven leaders Nowra and Jamberoo record Saturday wins

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 9:35am
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are the hottest team in the Group 7 competition. Picture by Brian Scott.
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are surprise leaders at the halfway mark of the Group Seven rugby league competition.

