Repairs to landslip damage on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain are two weeks ahead of schedule, according to Transport for NSW.
Regional Director South, Sam Knight, said work was going better than expected at one site, and work at another two sites was due to start next week.
She said the latest work would start soon after repairs on the initial site were completed.
"Extensive work is still needed to completely repair Moss Vale Road following last year's record-breaking rainfall, but work continues to be prioritised as part of the disaster recovery response across the state's road network," Ms Knight said.
"Given the nature of the terrain on Cambewarra Mountain, the crew had planned for the worst.
"Thankfully, the most recent site repaired presented fewer complications than expected, we had ideal weather conditions and there were significantly lower traffic volumes than usual during the work."
Ms Knight said the next stage of repair work would be carried out between Green Valley Road and the single lane section at Cambewarra Mountain from June 5 to 19, weather permitting and excluding the public holiday on Monday, June 12.
"This latest work will again engage specialist contractors, who will add strength to the slope above the road by installing soil nails, geomesh and shotcrete, which will help make these sites on Moss Vale Road more resilient to the impacts of future severe weather events," Ms Knight said.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays with reduced speed limits of 40 km/h and traffic control via stop/go in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
