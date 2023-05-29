South Coast Register
Work starts next week on two new sites along Moss Vale Road

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 30 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:30am
New road restrictions over Cambewarra Mountain will be in place from Monday, June 5, as landslip repairs continue. File photo.
Repairs to landslip damage on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain are two weeks ahead of schedule, according to Transport for NSW.

