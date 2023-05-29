Nowra businessman Steve Gauci has been speaking for months about putting out a book.
The owner of Classic Removals and Storage has been dropping clues about this book since March, saying it will be enjoyable to read, hard to put down, and will feature people many local residents will recognise.
And now the secret is out, with Mr Gauci's picture featuring on the cover of the the latest local phone book that is being delivered.
And while Mr Gauci has been laughing for months about it, he said he was delighted to have been approached and asked to take part.
"At the end of the day, all jokes aside, I'm pretty pleased in a sense because I'm plain old Steve, a removal guy from Nowra, and they could have picked anybody from Berry down to Narooma and in between and I wouldn't have known any different," he said.
"And to make the connection and give me an opportunity to be on there I thought was pretty good, and I just take it as a little achievement."
Mr Gauci is approaching 25 years in business, and while removals work was demanding, he said the biggest challenge was finding staff.
And he said all industries were facing the same issue.
"I travel up and down the coast from Queensland and into Victoria, and I've never seen so many signs up for staff wanted in all sorts of businesses," Mr Gauci said.
And removalists were being particularly being affected.
Mr Gauci said while he had kept staff for 12 years, finding new people was a problem - despite plenty of opportunities being available
"If you're young and fit and learn off good quality people, in a few years you'll be writing your own ticket on how much you want to be paid per hour," he said.
Benefits of the work included getting to see a fair bit of the country, and meeting interesting people.
Mr Gauci said the secret to remaining in business for close to 25 years was, "Knowing your product and being positive about your product."
"Delivering on your product is pretty important, and it still gives me the the initiative to keep going at this stage."
But at 61 he worried about what was going to happen when it came time for him to retire.
