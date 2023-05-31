Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), the Milton Village Showground Markets (Saturday, 9.30am-2.30pm), Culburra Beach Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm), The Berry Markets (8.30am-2.30pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm).
Tribute Act
Rocketman Flying Solo
Celebrate 50 years of 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', with a special concert experience in Nowra. Rocketman Flying Solo sees legendary tribute artist Greg Andrew perform a stripped back, intimate, up close and personal show - built on the hits and format of Sir Elton John's own solo touring show. Playing the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday (June 2). Tickets online or at the box office.
Art Trail
Meet the local creatives
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their home studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on June 3, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Chill Out
Yoga Festival
Invoke peace and clarity with an entire weekend of yoga, at the 2023 Shoalhaven Yoga Festival. Some of Australia's most prominent instructors will deliver two full days of workshops, in a range of styles catering for beginner, intermediate and advanced Yogis. Happening June 3-4, at Ulladulla Civic Centre. shoalhaven.yogafestival.com.au
Paddle Out
Outrigger Canoe Club
Have a go at paddling with the Jervis Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. This Sunday (June 4), the club is offering punters a chance to try the sport, get some enjoyable exercise on the water, and find out what the club is all about. Meet up with the crew at the Jervis Bay Sailing clubhouse, 7am sharp. Be sure to bring a towel, hat, sunglasses, and water bottle.
Barista Class
Learn with TAFE
Expand on your appreciation of coffee with this short yet robust course at Bomaderry TAFE. Gain basic barista skills and the confidence to up your home espresso game, or work on professional skills to use anywhere in the world. Class is on Wednesday (June 7), cost is $150. Visit Bomaderry TAFE for more info.
Coming Up
Viking Festival
Sussex Inlet's famous celebration of all things Scandinavian is almost here. Take a wander through the Viking Village, marvel at the cooking displays, play Viking games, watch in wonderment as the warriors put on a show in armoured combat - and be sure to catch the opening flotilla. It's all happening on the banks of Sussex Inlet, on June 10.
