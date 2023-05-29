The Bomaderry Homes was the birthplace of the Stolen Generations, when a cottage was provided in 1908 to care for six orphans and a baby who had been rescued.
Many other children followed as more cottages and land were added to the property, that was operated by the United Aborigines Mission until the 1980s.
And as the nation recognised the trauma cased by forcibly removing Aboriginal children from their families during Sorry Day, the Bomaderry Homes took centre stage in local commemorations.
Surviving members of the Stolen Generations were honoured during activities aimed at showcasing the culture that survived all attempts to stamp it out.
Aboriginal elder Sonny Simms said his father was among those first children taken to the Bomaderry Homes in 1908.
Hundreds of other children went through the homes right through to the 1980s, with up to 47 children accommodated at the site at any one time.
Many were moved on to other institutions, where they were trained for lives in servitude working for the millionaires in Rose Bay and Woolhara, Uncle Sonny said.
Some suffered horrendous abuse.
While the day was dedicated to the elders and survivors of the Stolen Generations, hundreds or children from high schools, primary schools and even pre-schools took part.
Uncle Sonny asked the children to cast their minds back to the youngsters who had spent their early years on the property.
"Just imagine where you're sitting now, all them little black Koori feet running around bare-footed, the bindiis never hurt those kids because their feet were so hard," he said.
The event was organised by the South Coast Aboriginal Medical Service, and Steve Clarke from the service said Sorry Day was "a day of healing", while also acknowledging the strength of members of the Stolen Generations.
He said Sorry Day was "a significant day", not only for Australia but particularly for the Shoalhaven due to the role of the Bomaderry Homes.
"A lot of people don't realise that it was still going into the 1980s, it's not that far back," Mr Clarke said.
While there was plenty of talk about what had happened to Aboriginal people over many decades, there was no discussion about the Referendum on Constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
One of the day's organisers, Nathanael Curtis, said the day was free of politics.
"It's about the Sorry Day event, and also just paying our respects to the Stolen Generation and honouring them, but also celebrating the strength and resilience of out Aboriginal people and our culture," he said.
Before gathering at the Bomaderry Homes, hundreds of people walked from Harry Sawkins Park and across the new Nowra Bridge - although roadworks and traffic lights cause a few disruptions on the way to the site bought by the Nowra Local Aboriginal Lands Council in 1993.
Uncle Sonny said four Japanese businessmen were interested in buying the 3.6 hectare (9 acre) site when it went to auction at the Nowra School of Arts.
"The Japanese wanted to purchase this property, build three big villas here, and buy land around the adjacent Shoalhaven area and build golf courses," he recalled.
That was until he took some elders complete with body paint into the School of Arts, accompanied by the sound of didgeridoos and clap sticks.
The Japanese businessmen "opened their mouths in awe," Uncle Sonny said, and never made a bid, enabling the lands council to buy the land with funding from ATSIC, preserving a vital link with history.
