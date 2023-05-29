South Coast Register
Huge crowd takes part in march through Nowra to the Bomaderry Homes

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:30pm
Young members of the Gadhungal Murring dance group performed for the Sorry Day crowd at the Bomaderry Homes. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The Bomaderry Homes was the birthplace of the Stolen Generations, when a cottage was provided in 1908 to care for six orphans and a baby who had been rescued.

