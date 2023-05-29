Stars of Nowra raises record $335K for Cancer Council

Stars of Nowra has reached even greater heights in 2023.
The charity dance event set a new fundraising record on Saturday evening (May 27), collecting $335,000 for the Cancer Council NSW.
With a sold-out crowd at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre watching on - and even more at the Worrigee Sports satellite event - 12 of Nowra's local personalities shone brightly on the stage.
Jodie Simms was the night's top fundraiser; the travel advisor from MTA Travel raised a whopping $50,363 during her Stars campaign.
Ms Simms took on a cheerleading routine, expertly coached by Scarlett Tebbutt of Shoalhaven Cheer Academy.
The judges' choice on the night was Kim McArthur, who also landed second on the fundraising leader board, raising $44,065.
The owner of South Coast Brides traded the ballgowns for a show-stopping sequin leotard, performing a high-energy Tine Turner number with dance instructor Melinda Bolton.
Ms McArthur also won the community spirit award, for her dedication to fundraising.
Through her campaign she ran a 100 club, a gala event, and an online auction, as well as receiving sponsorship, utilising social media, and more.
John Lamont and instructor Emily Thomas were the people's choice on Saturday evening.
The duo danced a lively salsa, with a 'mad scientist' theme - quite fitting for the Nowchem boss.
Mr Lamont smashed his fundraising goal and reached third place on the leader board, raising $42,731.
David Ellerington and instructor Morgan Holt took out best costume - or rather, costumes - of the evening.
By day he's the Shared Living Manager of Aruma, but by night he can be found rocking out to all the 80s hits.
The pair's 1908s-inspired performance featured several costume changes to wow the crowd.
Since it began in 2016, Stars of Nowra has raised more than $1.1 million for Cancer Council NSW.
So what is Nowra's secret to success?
Cancer Council NSW community fundraising coordinator Sari Boschiero said it's all down to the people who get on board.
"Each year the stars are thinking outside the box on how they can raise as much as they can for Cancer Council NSW," she said.
"They are dedicated each year to raising the benchmark, in terms of money raised and putting on amazing performances to grow the event.
"Nowra has a very strong sense of community, everyone knows everyone, and they all support each other which I think is the magical ingredient."
The money raised from Stars of Nowra will go towards the Cancer Council's local initiatives.
In the Shoalhaven, Cancer Council NSW provides cancer patients and their families with cancer support and information services - things like home help, transport to treatment, reduced-rate accommodation, and free financial, legal, and emotional support.
Some of the money raised will also be put towards Cancer Council NSW's advocacy work, cancer prevention programs, and life-saving cancer research.
