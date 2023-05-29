Paradise Cottage reopens for respite in Bay and Basin

Sanctuary Point's Paradise Cottage is back from hiatus, and ready to welcome guests with open arms.
It's been a long time coming - between pandemic lockdowns and then refurbishment, the cottage has been closed for several years.
Now, BCR Communities has officially reopened the service, designed for people over 65 and people with disability who rely on a carer.
BCR Communities CEO, Heather Marciano, said the facility was a vital resource for the community, giving carers much needed rest from a role that can be both rewarding and challenging.
"Studies show that many carers of people with dementia report feeling weary and lacking energy, having interrupted sleep, feeling worried or depressed and losing touch with their friends," she said.
"We find that carers will often feel guilty about taking time for themselves but having a regular mental and physical break from their caring role is healthy both for the carer and the person they care for.
"Even a short stay at the Cottage gives carers the opportunity to relax, recharge and focus on their own well-being while the person they care for is enjoying their own mini-holiday."
Like many of the 2.65 million Australians who are caring for a loved one, 67-year-old Vicki Heidemann's progression to full-time carer of her mother Rosalie Bathis, was a gradual one.
Initially, 89-year-old Rosalie lived independently in a granny flat and only needed occasional support.
But as her dementia progressed, she moved into the house to live with Vicki and now needs constant care.
It's a role Ms Heidemann is happy to take on for her much loved Mum, but while caring for Rosalie is rewarding, it can also be physically and mentally draining.
Vicki has found that they both benefit from having a regular break from each other.
A four day stay at BCR Communities Paradise Respite Cottage gives Vicki the time to herself she needs to relax and recharge while Rosalie has a chance to get out of the house, socialise and meet new friends.
"Mum really enjoys her stays at Paradise Cottage because she has always been a people person, she loves to have a chat and has always had a lot of friends," Ms Heidemann said.
"At the moment she isn't really leaving the house much so going to the cottage gives her a chance to be with other people and have a break from being just with me all the time.
"Last time she stayed with her friend Robyn which she loved."
While Vicki said she initially felt guilty about using respite, she has since realised that taking care of herself makes her a better carer.
"I know Mum will be well looked after when she is at Paradise Cottage and the time apart gives me a chance to meet up with friends, spend time with my daughters and grandkids and get things done around the house," Ms Heidemann said.
"It's a chance to rest and reset."
