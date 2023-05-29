South Coast Register
Home/Community

Paradise Cottage reopens for respite in Bay and Basin

Updated May 29 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosalie Bathis occasionally visits Paradise Cottage, and enjoys the time spent with friend Robyn. The short visit also gives respite for Rosalie's daughter Vicki, who is also her carer. Picture supplied.
Rosalie Bathis occasionally visits Paradise Cottage, and enjoys the time spent with friend Robyn. The short visit also gives respite for Rosalie's daughter Vicki, who is also her carer. Picture supplied.

Sanctuary Point's Paradise Cottage is back from hiatus, and ready to welcome guests with open arms.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.