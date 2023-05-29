The pipes were calling in Berry on Saturday, and a huge crowd answered by attending the annual Berry Celtic Festival.
Run by the Rotary Club of Berry, the Celtic Festival kicked off in style with a grand street parade leading to the Berry Showground where stalls and displays helped people reconnect with not only Scottish history, but also past generations of their own families.
The Showground was awash with tartans on the day, while the Scottish Soldiers recreated the Jacobite rebellion, and the Company of the Cross showed off ancient armour and weaponry.
All eyes turned to Medieval Knights as they took part in jousting battles, while for more genteel entertainment members of the Nowra Scottish Dance Group showed off their moves.
READ MORE:
Also drawing plenty of attention was the Highland Muscle group, competing in events including the caber toss and weight over bar, with the Shoalhaven's own Jaymii Morris matching it with the men in her first attempt at the events.
And the bagpipes did not stop, with pipe and drums bands from as far away as Canberra, Goulburn, the Illawarra and Sydney joining the Shoalhaven City Pipes and Drums to play throughout the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.