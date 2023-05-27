World-renowned oboist Diana Doherty and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra will performing this week in Nowra at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
The show will be played on Wednesday, May 31 with the Orchestra performing the works of Beethoven, Edvard Greig and Richard Strauss.
Ms Doherty called it a "lovely program" and one she's "very excited" to play for the Shoalhaven audience.
The show will open with Holberg Suite by Edvard Greig, which will be a strings only performance.
"It's very tuneful and quite virtuosic for the concert master, it's based on ancient dance forms, so it's very accessible," she said.
Next on the program is Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto which Ms Doherty will be performing.
"It's my favourite thing on the oboe, it's so lyrical and romantic, it is just absolutely beautiful and it gives the orchestra a bit of a workout as well," she said.
Following the interval, the orchestra will play Beethoven's Symphony No.1.
"It is very bright, happy, and breezy," Doherty said.
"It's Beethoven right at the beginning of his career, his first symphony and it is very optimistic and forward looking."
Ms Doherty began as Principal Oboe with the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra in Switzerland before joining the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 1997.
She said her love for the Oboe comes from the fact that it's "difficult" and even as she enters the later stages of her career, she still finds it a "challenge."
"The good moments are really good but they are quite rare," she said.
"The fact that I still really want to get better and crack this nut, I think that keeps me going, if it was easy somehow I think it wouldn't sustain the interest."
"With how digital everything is nowadays, playing the oboe is very analog, we make our own little mouth pieces out of bits of cane and there's a real artisan element to it."
"It's never perfect and there will always be some surprises, it all just feels very real, so you're never sure how things are going to go but that is also part of the charm as well."
Ms Doherty and her family have a home in the Shoalhaven, so the opportunity to perform in a place she sees as a second home is great in itself and something she looks forward to.
"Coming to Nowra is always special now because we have a little place here, we have lovely neighbours down here and are getting to know people in the community, so it's always nice when we have a concert they can come to," she said.
She further added that there is always something about playing in a regional area that creates for such an "intimate" and "personal" performance.
"I love the experience of being on stage and communicating with an audience, which I think is one of the beautiful things about playing in regional centres," she said.
"There's a little less pressure and in the smaller venues you're closer to the audience and it feels a bit more intimate, you can connect with them better, it makes playing that much more enjoyable."
Ms Doherty encourages anyone who's even slightly interested to come along and experience the show.
"I really think it's a beautiful program, it's a varied instrumentation, it is an opportunity to see something that's very acoustic," she said.
"There's no amplification, it's just people playing their instruments and I think there's something really special about that."
"I would love to think there would be someone who's intrigued enough to come along and it might be the first time they've ever experienced an orchestra and end up leaving having loved what they saw."
"That would really make me so happy."
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will be performing on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30pm.
