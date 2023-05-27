South Coast Register
World-renowned oboist Diana Doherty previews Sydney Symphony Orchestra performance in the Shoalhaven

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 27 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra performing. Picture supplied by the Sydney Opera House.
World-renowned oboist Diana Doherty and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra will performing this week in Nowra at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.

