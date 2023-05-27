South Coast Register
Laba Yatevatu defeats Sue McGilvrey in South Coast District Senior finals

By Sam Baker
Updated May 27 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:35pm
St Georges Basin's Laba Yatevatu (left) and Gerringong's Sue McGilvrey (right) after their grand final match. Picture supplied.
St Georges Basin's Laba Yatevatu has defeated Gerringong's Sue McGilvrey in a tough battle in the South Coast District Senior grand final.

