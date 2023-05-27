St Georges Basin's Laba Yatevatu has defeated Gerringong's Sue McGilvrey in a tough battle in the South Coast District Senior grand final.
In the first round Yatevatu had the bye, but faced off against Siretta Dawson - also from St Georges Basin in the second round.
In the quarter final Yatevatu faced another tough contest, this time against Culburra's Helen Neilsen, Yatevatu would again come out on top.
This led to a semi-final clash against Basin's Annie Swinbourne, where Yatevatu would again showcase her skills on the green and pull out the win.
With this win Yatevatu booked her ticket into the grand final against Sue McGilvrey.
Both players would bring their best in a match that could have gone either way, but it would be Yatevatu who would walk off as the winner of the grand-final.
After the game Siretta Dawson presented the runner up McGilvrey with her certificate and then Yatevatu with her winners badge.
