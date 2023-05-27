South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Stingrays and Sharks' Shellharbour derby highlights Group Seven action

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 27 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks player Ryan James will be looking to guide his team to a third straight win when they battle the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks player Ryan James will be looking to guide his team to a third straight win when they battle the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

The Stingrays of Shellharbour and Shellharbour Sharks are firing heading into their Group Seven rugby league blockbuster this Sunday at Flinders Field.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.