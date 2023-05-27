The streets of Berry were awash with tartan as the town celebrated the annual Berry Celtic Festival.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Berry, the Celtic Festival kicked off with a parade down Queen Street, with hundreds gathering to watch the various groups proudly march down the street.
Pipe Bands and groups from all across the state participated in the parade, each bringing their own flare and passion to the street.
From Sydney to Penrith to Goulburn, hundreds have arrived in the Shoalhaven for the festivities that kick off at Berry Showground today.
READ MORE:
Scottish Terriers along with Irish Wolfhounds were proudly on display by their owners, along with several participants who were donned in full medieval armour and traditional Scottish clothing.
The festival is made up of many exciting events including mock medieval fighting, jousting, traditional folk dancing and performances from a number of different pipe bands.
Carrying on from last year the festival aims to take on a 'castle keep' feel with an array of food, clothes, and other items on showcase in stalls around the showground.
The Rotary Club of Berry organise the festival as a fund-raising event, with proceeds from the event going towards disaster relief programs, education programs and community development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.