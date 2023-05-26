The Gerringong Lions and Jamberoo Superoos have formed quite the rivalry over the past decade with the latest chapter set to take place this Saturday, May 27 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
It has been another strong start to the season for a Lions outfit fresh off an appearance in last year's grand final.
While the record itself, 6-2, already looks strong, it has been made even more impressive with the revolving roster that changes each week due to the extra commitments of their young players.
For Jamberoo it's been a tough stretch with the team having been decimated by injuries ever since the season started.
Despite this, the side has weathered the storm and are coming off a strong win last weekend against the reigning-premiers the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
Jamberoo put forth one of their most impressive performances all season to walk off the field winners, 30-14.
Speaking on the win, captain-coach Jono Dallas said it was a "relief."
"Happy to get a win, we needed it," he said.
"The boys played really well today. It was the best we've defended in a long time, which is what ultimately set up the win."
READ MORE:
"It will be nice to start slowly and get some injured bodies back and hopefully we can build on that very good performance we handed in today."
That momentum will look to be carried across this weekend against a motivated Lions team coming off a tough loss to the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles - their first win of the season.
Gerringong head coach Scott Stewart said he's "still trying to get over last week's capitulation" but said the side never needs much motivation going up against the likes of Jamberoo.
While the match-up is deemed as a "classic" it is one that has sparsely seen over the past several years due to the likes of COVID-19 and washouts.
"They've been up the top for a long time like us, most of them all went to school together, they play footy in the style we like to play," Stewart said.
Speaking on the revolving nature of the Lions' roster this season, Stewart said it's obviously "tough" at times but said it is very positive to see the team's young guns getting the recognition from representative sides.
Toby Gumley-Quine will rejoin the side this weekend which will be a definite boost to the side, with the lively centre always a threat to score.
For the Lions, Stewart said the team needs to be thoroughly "locked-in" this weekend on the defensive end, saying the second-half collapse last week is something they can't afford to happen again.
"We just need to go out and play our style of footy, when we go out and defend well, we play well."
The Gerringong Lions and Jamberoo Superoos will kick off at Kevin Walsh Oval at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.