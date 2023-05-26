Upcoming night work as part of the Nowra Bridge Project

Changed traffic condition will be in place from next week as part of the Nowra Bridge Project.
Night work will be carried out from June 1 to June 30 on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong and Illaroo Roads.
To minimise impacts to road users, and for the safety of workers, work will be done between 6pm and 7am, weather permitting.
Traffic changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes. Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night work, however there may be some changes.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
