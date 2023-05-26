South Coast Register
Our People

Nowra Velo Club juniors continue to impress with prestigious selections

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 11:30am
Curtis Trkulja in the individual pursuit event at the Australian championships. Picture by Andrew Trovas Photography.
Gerringong cyclist Curtis Trkulja has been selected in a NSW junior team to spend five weeks racing in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

