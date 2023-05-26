Gerringong cyclist Curtis Trkulja has been selected in a NSW junior team to spend five weeks racing in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
Trkulja will be joining four other NSW junior riders for this NSW Ruland rider to Netherlands series following on from his performances at state, national and Oceania championships in the previous three months.
The young rider received a gold, silver and a bronze medal from endurance events at the NSW track championships then a bronze medal at the Australian track championships.
He was also the top performer for NSW at the Australian junior road championships and the Oceania junior championships.
Since these events Trkulja has enjoyed a period of rest and recuperation and to catch up on some of his studies for year 12 at high school.
Trkulja also received some more exciting news, that he had been selected in the Ruland Junior team to race in the junior tour of Korea later in the season.
This comes in the footsteps of another Nowra Velo Club junior who participated in the event last year.
Josh Ludman placed eighth in an international field for that event and is now racing in under 23 and elite events in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Ludman has raced a number of events in these countries over the last month and achieved a podium position in a 120 kilometre event in the Netherlands last week.
The Nowra Velo Club's juniors continue to impress in events across the country and three of these youngsters will race in a national series event for juniors in Canberra on the coming weekend.
The team competing in Canberra is made up of Curtis Trkulja, Harry Ludman and Cameron Harrison.
