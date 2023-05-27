South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Vaccinations for kids need to more than double as flu cases explode amid fifth COVID wave

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Only about 13.5 per cent of the kids in the age groups most at risk from the flu are vaccinated this year.
Only about 13.5 per cent of the kids in the age groups most at risk from the flu are vaccinated this year.

Flu cases are exploding and Australia is now in its fifth wave of COVID-19, as viruses hit schools, child care centres and workplaces around the Illawarra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.