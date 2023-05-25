South Coast Register
Cultural loss from Wreck Bay PFAS 'impossible to quantify' as class action settled for $22m

Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 25 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:45pm
The Department of Defence has agreed to pay a $22 million settlement to a class action by the Wreck Bay community whose cultural practices have been devastated by a toxic firefighting contamination on their traditional land.

