South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Political stunt': Labor Minister lashes out at Gareth Ward

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kiama MP Gareth Ward's call for an inquiry into police handling of those with a disability or dementia has been branded a "straight-out political stunt".

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.