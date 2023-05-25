'Political stunt': Labor Minister lashes out at Gareth Ward

Kiama MP Gareth Ward's call for an inquiry into police handling of those with a disability or dementia has been branded a "straight-out political stunt".
The state government also blocked Mr Ward move to bring the debate onto the floor of parliament.
Mr Ward's call came in the wake of last week's police tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland, who has since passed away.
Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said the inquiry should not be seen as a "witch hunt" directed at one single sector.
"I believe that we can do a lot better, not just with regard to police but right across the public service to make sure that our frontline staff have the training, study and experience they need to support people with cognitive impairment and cognitive decline," Mr Ward said.
"As we are living in a community with an ageing population, cognitive impairment and decline conditions are becoming more prevalent. We should seek to stand up for those people. But to do that we also have to better understand and be able to engage. It is not just police.
"Other frontline responders have been in contact with my electoral office to reflect on the training, or the lack thereof, that they have."
Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig criticised Mr Ward for bringing this to parliament.
"The reality is that this is not the right time for this matter to be heard," Mr Hoenig said.
"I am extremely disappointed, and have been for the last couple of days, at the manner in which this issue has been politicised by suggesting that there was any wrongdoing by anyone involved.
"But I must say I am extremely disappointed in the member for Kiama, who I believe knows better. If he needed something done urgently for people who either have a disability or are intellectually impaired, he could have written to the government and asked for something urgently.
"This is a straight-out political stunt by the member for Kiama. I am disappointed in his approach."
Mr Ward responded to those claims by saying "it is convenient at best for the government to confuse politicisation with democratic parliamentary oversight, which is entirely appropriate and in fact what we are elected to do".
He also stated he felt it was an "appropriate inquiry".
"I think it is a really valuable use of the time of this House," Mr Ward said.
"I invite members to reflect on all of the inquiries that this government has announced since it has been appointed. There are so many.
"I cannot think too many things more important than to ensure we inquire into whether not just police but all frontline emergency services have the support they need at this particular time."
