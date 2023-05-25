South Coast Register
Wreck Bay PFAS contamination class action settled for $22 million

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:19am
People playing in Mary Creek at Wreck Bay in January this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Hundreds of Wreck Bay community members impacted by toxic firefighting chemicals on their cultural lands have won a $22 million class action settlement with the federal government.

