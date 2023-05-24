South Coast Register
Wreck Bay PFAS class action returns to Sydney Federal Court on Thursday

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
The Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community's class action is back before Federal Court today (Thursday, May 25). The class action is on behalf of residents whose properties have been impacted by historic use of PFAS. Picture supplied.
The Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community class action is back before the Federal Court.

