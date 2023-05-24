The Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community class action is back before the Federal Court.
Filed earlier this year, the class action against the Department of Defence is over PFAS contamination from the historic use of toxic firefighting foam.
The matter is due before the Federal Court in Sydney at 10.15am Thursday (May 25); Justice Lee is hearing the matter.
Thursday's hearing is anticipated to discuss the next steps for the Wreck Bay class action.
Background
The Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community class action began earlier this month.
Shine Lawyers have filed the action on behalf of the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community, claiming the loss in property value, inconvenience, stress and vexation and cultural loss.
PFAS - or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances - is a large, complex group of synthetic chemicals.
The chemicals were used by the Department of Defence and other agencies for around 40 years from the 1970s in firefighting foam.
The chemical does not naturally break down, and is known to accumulate in the body, leading to high concentrations over time.
PFAS soil and groundwater contamination can lead to high levels of the chemical in drinking water, plants, animals and people.
