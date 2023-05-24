South Coast Register
Home/News/Business

Jamberoo dairy farmers left high and dry as Picton processor folds

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jamberoo dairy farmers were unaware the milk from their cows was being marketed as coming exclusively from their pristine valley until the brand blew up across social media.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.