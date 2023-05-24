South Coast Register
Police appeal for information following Bomaderry death

Updated May 25 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 7:19am
Police have released CCTV stills of this man hours before he was found with head injuries. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.
Police are appealing for public assistance after the death of a man on the state's South Coast.

