Police appeal for information following Bomaderry death

Police are appealing for public assistance after the death of a man on the state's South Coast.
About 1pm on Monday 15 May 2023, emergency services were called to Brinawarr Street, Bomaderry, following reports a man had been found with head injuries.
A 54-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Shoalhaven Hospital where he died later that evening.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As enquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of the man in the hours before he died.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
