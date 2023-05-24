South Coast Register
Berry's notorious tunnel slide to be replaced after spate of kids injuries

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:57pm
The notorious tunnel slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry - which left numerous children injured in its short existence - will be removed and replaced with one with less "momentum".

