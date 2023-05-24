The Bomaderry Tigers have issued a strong message to the rest of the AFL South Coast competition after a dominant dispatching of the Port Kembla Blacks last weekend.
In what was an absolutely determined performance by the Tigers, Bomaderry would secure a 122-12 win.
The Tigers travelled to Kully Bay for their round six match-up which also both sides battling for the 'Dharawal Perpetual Trophy', which is played for each year by both clubs as part of their Indigenous Round.
In what has been a hard fought game in pervious seasons, the Tigers just appeared to be in a class of their own on Saturday, May 20.
In every aspect of their game the Tigers were virtually flawless - excluding some early opportunities they missed, as they executed their game plan to perfection against a Port Kembla unit that looked stunned.
The Tigers won the toss and saw 11 scoring opportunities to just one for the Blacks over the first 20 minutes.
The defense of the Tigers was absolutely smothering, barely allowing the Blacks to set up anything, they managed to only get off two scoring shots in the entire second term.
At halftime Bomaderry found themselves up 45-3.
READ MORE:
The Tigers kicked it into another gear in the third period of play with the Blacks unable to contain the electric attack of Bomaderry at all.
Everyone was playing their roles well without an ounce of selfishness amongst the group as the players consistent made the right reads to create scoring opportunities.
The wind would pick up in the final period of play which would dampen the offensive barrage, but the win was already in the bag before the final whistle was even close to being blown.
For the second consecutive quarter the Tigers kept Port Kembla scoreless while they also created nine scoring opportunities for themselves.
Jack Tagliabue and Jack Boxsell led the Tigers with three goals a piece, while Gavin Costain, Matthew Ganderton, Jace Stallard, Colby Morley and Sebastian Nichols each recorded a double.
The Tigers are firmly one of the favourites this season as they currently sit in second place with a 4-1 record, trailing only the undefeated Wollongong Bulldogs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.