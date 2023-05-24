Idyllic lifestyle location

Conveniently tucked away in the back streets of Sanctuary Point, this little gem is just around the corner from all the action. The cute cottage is neat, tidy and offers a range of options and potential for investors, first home buyers, holiday makers or those looking to downsize.
The large front yard leads up to the undercover entertaining deck where you can take in glimpses of St Georges Basin.
"Being up on the high side of the street gives you an elevated position," said Rachel Lea, real estate agent. "It's nice sitting on the big front verandah where you've got a really lovely aspect."
The home features three good sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The main bedroom has an ensuite.
The spacious lounge area opens up to the covered outdoor area located at the rear of the home and overlooks the fully fenced private backyard. There's a tandem carport and a tandem detached garage.
Extra features include timber flooring, a skylight allowing natural light to brighten the space, reverse cycle air conditioning, a laundry, plantation shutters installed throughout, and more!
Ideally located under 1.5 kilometres to the local boat ramp and amenities, and two kilometres to St Georges Basin Country Club where you can enjoy a game of golf or a wonderful meal.
