63 Sanctuary Point Road, Sanctuary Point

By Emily Gibbs
May 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Idyllic lifestyle location

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 63 Sanctuary Point Road, Sanctuary Point
  • $695,000 - $740,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Conveniently tucked away in the back streets of Sanctuary Point, this little gem is just around the corner from all the action. The cute cottage is neat, tidy and offers a range of options and potential for investors, first home buyers, holiday makers or those looking to downsize.

