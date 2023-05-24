South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Shoalhaven cycling juniors show out at NSW State Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Velo Club juniors, Noah Brown, Cam Harrison, Curtis Trkulja, Harry Ludman. Picture supplied.
Nowra Velo Club juniors, Noah Brown, Cam Harrison, Curtis Trkulja, Harry Ludman. Picture supplied.

The Nowra Velo Club's junior under 19 pursuit team have been declared NSW state champions after a strong performance on the track.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.