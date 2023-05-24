The Nowra Velo Club's junior under 19 pursuit team have been declared NSW state champions after a strong performance on the track.
The team of Harry Ludman, Curtis Trkulja, Cameron Harrison and Noah Brown raced the final of the NSW junior team pursuit championship in February against a composite team that had been put together on the day of the race.
At first it seemed as if the side wouldn't be able to race having not entered their team before the cut off date.
The chief commissaire at the championship series disregarded this rule and allowed the composite team to ride a time to qualify for the final.
At half distance in the 4000 metre race, the NVC team were leading the race when Cam Harrison ran into the rear wheel of another team member and crashed.
READ MORE:
The team hesitated then went on with the race but they had now lost time. They raced to the finish to be four seconds behind the composite team.
The Nowra Velo team were coached by Illawarra coaches Jackson Law and Terry Dothery. These coaches realised the rules had been overlooked and subsequently lodged an appeal with AusCycling through the Illawarra Cycle Club.
This process has taken some time but it has now been resolved and the NVC team will be awarded their gold medals.
These medals are now in the hands of the respective clubs, Nowra Velo and Illawarra.
Separate presentations will be made at the Illawarra clubs headquarters and at Nowra Velo's support sponsor, Ultimate Cycles/Elite Energy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.