Parking infringement cameras are no longer patrolling Shoalhaven City streets.
The local trial of licence plate recognition technology has officially come to an end, and council has opted not to continue with the scheme.
While councillors acknowledged the trial had good intentions - to keep local rangers safe - it had proven to be unpopular with residents and fraught with difficulties.
Shoalhaven City Councillors received a full report on the trial at the Monday evening (May 22) council meeting.
Councillors noted the trial was unpopular with residents, who had been stung on technicalities around parking rules.
There were also several technical issues.
The system used in the trial only targeted driver who overstayed time limits, and not other types of illegal parking; it also didn't integrate with the council's existing computer systems, creating more admin for staff.
The trial ultimately only lasted for six weeks of the planned three months, and was not fully rolled out - to no fault of the council.
"The system was only in use for a period of six weeks," the council report read.
"The remainder of the trial incurred down time due to identified issued needing to be rectified by the supplier.
"The system was used in Berry, Nowra, Huskisson and Hyams Beach however was not trialled in Milton or Ulladulla due to issues experienced that limited its intended roll out."
Speaking to the report in the chamber, Cr Serena Copley said she was pleased the trial scheme wouldn't be permanently implemented.
"I think this has been the right decision coming out of this number plate trial," she said.
"Whilst I do acknowledge and recognise that we're always looking for ways to ensure that our staff are safe... this trial concerned me greatly because of the unfair aspects of it for the public.
I'm very grateful we've seen common sense on this one, particularly in our city - we're not really the City of Sydney or North Shore, or any of those places that have massive car parking issues."
Shoalhaven City Council hasn't fully ruled out using hi-tech parking infringement in the future.
The report acknowledged other councils in Australia used "alternate and more robust systems" and that this kind of technology "has future merit".
