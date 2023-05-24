South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Mariners rise to the occasion in grand final rematch against the Dapto Panthers

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
The 2023 Shoalhaven Mariners squad. Picture supplied.
The Shoalhaven Mariners have protected their home field of Ison Park in a grand final rematch against the Dapto Panthers.

