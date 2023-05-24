The Shoalhaven Mariners have protected their home field of Ison Park in a grand final rematch against the Dapto Panthers.
The Mariners have gotten off to a strong start this season and again look like one of the favourites to take out the grand final this year.
They started the match with Matt Calderon taking on pitching duties for the first time this year, with Calderon doing an admirable job as he kept the Panthers scoreless in the early period.
In their first period with the bat, the Mariners were able to run well and put three runs on the board.
Second innings Matt Calderon continued his good performance on the mound well supported from the field by catcher Leith Grant who threw out anyone who was trying to steal.
Mariners bats started to take effect, with Panthers hurting from more errors.
The home side put on another six runs, with Matt Moore bringing in some of those with a massive three base hit.
The next innings was Matt Calderon's last innings to pitch still throwing hard, but an error in the field caused Panthers to put two runs across the plate.
Shoalhaven would still stayed focused though bringing in two runs of their own.
The fourth innings had a pitching change for Mariners bringing Austin Raymond to the mound.
Unfortunately Raymond struggled in the conditions letting Panthers put on three runs forcing another pitching change for the Mariners bringing on Zac Douglas.
Douglas pitched six balls to get the two remaining outs.
The last batting innings the Mariners showed their class with the bats belting Panthers tiring pitcher Trent Boreham, getting eight safe hits before the umpire called the game to an end.
The Mariners won 18-5.
The fifth grade Mariners side had a tougher outing against the Pirates, from the jump it looked to be an lopsided match-up.
The highlight of the match for the Mariners was newcomer Nick Soulos taking three great catches out at left field.
The Panthers would walk away winners 23-3.
