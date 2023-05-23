South Coast Register
Home/Community

Crafty duo raise funds for Turkiye earthquake relief, inspired by Bomaderry shopkeeper

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susi Sager and Elva Keilly were inspired by Ayhan Kaya, to fundraise for Turkiye earthquake relief. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
Susi Sager and Elva Keilly were inspired by Ayhan Kaya, to fundraise for Turkiye earthquake relief. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

Susi Sager and Elva Kielly have embarked on a mission to raise money for earthquake relief in Turkiye.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.