Susi Sager and Elva Kielly have embarked on a mission to raise money for earthquake relief in Turkiye.
The crafty pair have put their knitting needles to good use, and with one bespoke blanket they have raised $350 for the cause.
What started as a little 100 club board - with said blanket as the prize - quickly gathered extra donations from generous participants.
Winning entrant Louise Brown was thrilled with her prize, and the money raised is on its way to aid ongoing relief efforts in Turkiye.
READ MORE:
Ms Sager said they had been inspired on a trip to town, after seeing Bomaderry shopkeeper Auhan Kaya's efforts in raising money for earthquake relief.
The pair then got to work, doing what they do best.
"This all came out of a conversation Elva had with me, while coming to the shops [at Bomaderry]," she said.
Ms Keilly added "we were just mortified with what had happened in Turkiye, and were feeling for the people."
"When they started doing the fundraising here [Tasty Kebabs], we saw that as a great opportunity to piggyback and do the same."
The pair say they're far from finished with community fundraisers for the cause, and have a charity garage sale in the works.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.