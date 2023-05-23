South Coast Register
Home/Community

Shoalhaven City Council's draft Access Areas for Dogs Policy

Updated May 23 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feedback received from the 1400 responses to the community consultation process in 2021 has been used to develop the draft policy. Picture file
Feedback received from the 1400 responses to the community consultation process in 2021 has been used to develop the draft policy. Picture file

THE response Shoalhaven City Council got in response to its Access Areas for Dogs Policy shows that interest in this issue in the community is strong.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.