Shoalhaven Rugby Club demolish Camden to remain undefeated

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Shoahaven's Harri Hibbs (centre) recorded a double in their win over Camden on Saturday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
The Shoalhaven Rugby Club have continued their unblemished start to the Illawarra Rugby Union season, with their biggest win of the season, dismantling Camden Rugby Club 83-0.

