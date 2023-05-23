The Shoalhaven Rugby Club have continued their unblemished start to the Illawarra Rugby Union season, with their biggest win of the season, dismantling Camden Rugby Club 83-0.
It was yet another dominant display by the Shoalies and also their third game this season that they have held their opponent scoreless.
While still in the midst of the season, the Shoalies have looked in a league of their own against the other teams of the competition.
They currently sit with a for and against of 306, while sitting nine points above second place Avondale.
In their win over Camden, Lachlan Hennessy, George Miller, Jack Watts, Ross Dunlop. Braydon Walsh each recorded a try while Harri Hibbs, Mark Brandon, Jett Fraser and Steven Brandon notched doubles.
Reflecting on their win, coach Will Miller said it was the "most impressive the attack has looked all year."
Miller said the team played with the same intensity throughout the match even when it started to become a blowout.
"We were playing as if it wasn't a blowout, we kept building phases and Mark (Brandon) was really good at not always going to try and take the outside, he did a really good job coming in and playing the ruck which we scored a lot of tries off."
"It was just really impressive that the boys weren't throwing 50/50 passes when we'd make a line break, it was good to see them build up pressure and that's what you have to do against better sides."
"The best you can see a team playing is when you're halfway through a game and you can't tell if they're up or down with the intensity they are playing with."
Miller was just as happy with the Shoalies' intensity on the defensive end of things.
"In some of the games we haven't had that much time defending in our own half, but on the weekend Camden was in there a little longer and made it a good challenge for us," he said.
"It was pretty outstanding from the backs mainly in the first half and the forwards were great, everyone just worked together very well."
The team's cohesiveness on both ends comes down to the bond the group shares on and off the field. Miller sees this as a large reason for their continued success after last year's premiership run.
"We've got a good group of players who want to work hard for one another, everyone is working hard and that's why we are going so well I think," he said.
"The momentum and results come from how close we are."
Shoalhaven will look to remain undefeated in their clash against the fourth place Tech Waratahs at Saunders Oval on Saturday June 3.
