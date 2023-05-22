South Coast Register
Wollongong grandmother's Facebook hijacked for concert ticket scam

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:04am, first published 8:01am
Katie Haines forked out $1000 to a person she thought was a Wollongong grandma selling concert tickets, but she was duped. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Katie Haines thought she was chatting to a Wollongong grandma on Facebook when she paid for concert tickets to see country star Luke Coombs in Sydney.

