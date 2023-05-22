Hurdles in the path of charging for parking in Kiama hasn't stopped council from moving forward on the issue.
At the latest Kiama Municipal Council meeting Cr Matt Brown referred to the installation of parking meters as "this old chestnut", because it was an issue tossed around council for years.
Cr Brown is backing the idea of charging visitors to park in the CBD and other high-traffic areas like the Kiama Blowhole, calling for a report on it in June last year.
The driving motivation was to help pay for the clean-up costs after visitors leave, Cr Brown believing it could bring in "hundreds of thousands of dollars" for council.
That council report identified some problems with the visitor pays option.
It would require a residents' parking permit system to ensure they could park for free. Those systems are overseen by Transport for NSW and the council report said Kiama would not be able to meet the government body's criteria.
A residential permit system would also create a new cost burden for council.
At last week's council meeting, the decision was made to refer it to the infrastructure and liveability advisory committee, which would set up a working group to create the report.
That report would "clearly highlight that the objectives of paid parking will be for the betterment of the community as a whole, including local businesses and local residents, along with offsetting the costs of servicing a highly visited area".
"I think it's about time we really try to crack that chestnut and develop a policy for paid parking for visitors who come to Kiama," Cr Brown said.
"I think there's a lot of merit for us to look at this issue, especially considering the financial state of this council."
He said he would see the high use of public toilets and the full garbage bins when he went for a walk on a weekend.
"I know that the cost of maintaining these facilities and removing the waste that has come from our visitors is very costly for this council," he said.
The motion passed, with only Cr Stuart Larkins voting against it on the basis that 18 months of work had already gone into setting up council committees and this was something that should have been handled then.
