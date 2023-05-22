South Coast residents and tourists at the Two Figs Winery in Back Forest had a brush with A-list fame on Sunday when Rita Ora and her family stopped by for an impromptu cellar door tasting.
The celebrity visit was "just out of the blue", according to Two Fig Winery cellar door manager Robbie Gillespie.
"It was a walk-in booking; they wanted to do a family wine tasting together," Mr Gillespie said.
"She really enjoyed it and was a lovely lady to deal with. She was interacting with all the customers; just really nice and very genuine; she is what you see."
Mr Gillespie said he has dealt with a number of celebrities over his career.
"You just treat them like any other customer and that's what they appreciate," he said.
"That's what they come here for, to relax and enjoy themselves."
During the tasting Ms Ora asked for recommendations on local walks and other things to do.
"She was going to go for a walk along Seven Mile Beach after her tasting, so it was really good," Mr Gillespie said.
"It's great to see people coming in and visiting the Two Figs Winery and the South Coast; it's great for the area.
"There's a lot of doom and gloom so it's nice to have a positive note when somebody visits and says nice things. And it says great things about Australia, which is also good."
