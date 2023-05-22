South Coast Register
Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 reunion: Andrew, Claire reveal marriage discussions

Sarah Falson
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
The trailer suggests someone will pop the question on the reunion episode of Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday, May 22.

