South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Train network is in trouble, finds new government report

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 22 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather has caused stations like Oak Flats and others to close and cut off rail services to Sydney. A new report says the maintenance backlog is now overwhelming. Picture by Robert Peet
Wet weather has caused stations like Oak Flats and others to close and cut off rail services to Sydney. A new report says the maintenance backlog is now overwhelming. Picture by Robert Peet

The state's rail network has been "fragile" for five years, according to an interim report into train services.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.