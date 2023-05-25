South Coast Register
Meet the creators of Berry's OpenField Art Festival

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:21am, first published 8:30am
Wade Marynowski has returned to the Shoalhaven just in time for OpenField Art Festival. Picture by ainslie.co
There's a common thread of nostalgia that weaves it's way through Wade Marynowski's art.

