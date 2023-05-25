There's a common thread of nostalgia that weaves it's way through Wade Marynowski's art.
Quite fitting, really, for an artist who has returned to his home town.
After decades creating, exhibiting, teaching, and researching, Marynowski has come back to Nowra just in time for OpenField Art Festival.
He's joined the lineup for the festival in Berry, with a series inspired - in part - by the local museum.
His immersive exhibition, titled 'Future Relics', is a fresh perspective on everyday objects and technology, their march towards obsolescence, and ultimately becoming relics of a bygone era.
It's a concept Marynowski has been contemplating for a long time.
Among the first of the future relics are items from his personal collection, transformed into fossils.
More of the future relics have been transformed into museum pieces through other methods
"Technology becomes obsolete quite quickly, particularly in my generation," he said.
"I've got a ghetto blaster, and an old Atari 2600 in the studio as well... each is a point in history and time.
"I mess around with history - present things that might be in the future - talk about the obsolescence of technology, how quickly technology is changing, and how it affects everyone in society."
As for how the future relics have come to life?
Festival-goers will simply have to find out when they visit the museum.
'Future Relics' isn't the first time Marynowski has explored nostalgia in his art.
Over the years it's been a running theme through other works exploring the likes of music and technology, and also through his lectures.
When he's not creating, Marynowski is also a lecturer and researcher with University of Technology Sydney.
His specialty brings together digital media, robotics, immersive and interactive performance and installation, music and video.
For OpenField, Marynowski will transform the Berry Museum into an immersive art installation.
OpenField Arts Festival is running this June 22-25, at venues across Berry.
For the full program, visit www.openfield.org.au
