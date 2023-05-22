Shoalhaven Landcare has hit a momentous milestone in its Fox Control Program, having removed 3000 foxes from the local environment.
It's a win for native animals of the Shoalhaven, which would typically be facing the threat of predation from the introduced foxes.
Those involved are already noting the return of bandicoots and rare turtles to parts of the Shoalhaven - where they haven't been seen for a very long time.
Northern Coordinator of the program Peter Jirgens said the team behind it has been working with private landholders to remove foxes.
"The program has been an incredible success and we now have 85 trained volunteers who are using a combination of methods such as baiting, cage trapping and shooting to remove foxes from private property," Mr Jirgens said.
"As a result, we are now seeing native wildlife return to areas they hadn't been seen in for decades, such as bandicoots and eastern long-necked turtles along Tapitallee Creek, Cambewarra."
Run entirely by volunteers, the program has been ongoing for nearly five years.
It's understood to be the only program of its kind in Australia at present.
Shoalhaven Landcare is keen to further grow the Fox Control Program, and is holding an educational field day at Cambewarra Estate on Friday (May 26).
Fellow Program Coordinator Ryan Wall said they were aiming to get more land owners on board, to help conserve specific species in the region.
"We are focussing on how to save the Brush-Tailed Rock Wallaby from extinction, and are especially appealing to landholders in the Budgong and Kangaroo Valley areas to join the program," he said.
Think you could help out?
Volunteers don't need experience, with all training provided.
Landholders with properties of five hectares or more can also sign up.
To join, contact the team.
Email: slafoxcontrol@gmail.com
