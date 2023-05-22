South Coast Register
Home/Community

Native wildlife is returning, as Shoalhaven fox control program hits milestone

Updated May 22 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landcare's fox control program is proving effective as it reaches a milestone; volunteers have spotted wildlife coming back parts of the Shoalhaven, where they had previously been absent for a decade. Pictures supplied.
Landcare's fox control program is proving effective as it reaches a milestone; volunteers have spotted wildlife coming back parts of the Shoalhaven, where they had previously been absent for a decade. Pictures supplied.

Shoalhaven Landcare has hit a momentous milestone in its Fox Control Program, having removed 3000 foxes from the local environment.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.