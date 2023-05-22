An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire which destroyed a derelict historic hotel on the main street of Yass.
A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said firefighters were called to the Commercial Hotel at around 2am.
They struggled successfully to prevent the blaze spreading to neighbouring shops, including a carpet shop, but the empty hotel itself was destroyed.
"Now they'll look at how the fire started," the spokesman said.
Firefighters from NSW and the ACT brought the blaze under control just before dawn, though two fire engines, including an overhead pump remained on the scene as the morning unfolded.
READ MORE:
The historic hotel was derelict after it closed to customers 18 years ago but recently there were plans to redevelop it as a "family-friendly pub". It had been a central venue in Yass for 190 years.
Some demolition work had taken place but refurbishment was yet to be complete.
When the blaze broke out last night, people were asked to avoid the area on Comur Street after the fire tore through the building.
Yass Valley Council said in March: "Work will begin this week to dismantle and remove the Commercial Hotel verandah on Comur Street, Yass.
"Yass Valley Council issued a development control order for the verandah removal in January. The developer has since completed the demolition, pedestrian and traffic management plans, and work can now begin.
"As part of the redevelopment of the site, the developers will remove the existing verandah to allow them to begin work on a new verandah that meets current safety standards at a later date."
The developers said it was their top priority to retain the hotel's heritage character, with the aim of the reopening the venue which has a 190 year history as a "family-friendly pub".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.