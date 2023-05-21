They're the quiet achievers keeping an essential service going.
Volunteers at Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven were celebrated for their efforts, at a special volunteer appreciation lunch in Nowra last week (May 18).
Many of the organisation's current volunteers attended, and Volunteer Coordinator Mikayla Barnes said they were always keen to welcome new people to the crew.
"We have been working extremely hard on volunteer recruitment and ensuring our volunteers are happy while enjoying assisting their communities, particularly delivering such a vital service," she said.
Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven is actively recruiting for more volunteers, to meet huge local demand for the service.
Volunteer rosters at Meals on Wheels are flexible - generally, most volunteers at the North Shoalhaven services commit once a week, or once a fortnight.
Meals on Wheels provides training for volunteers.
To join the volunteer team, contact Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven.
Website: northshoalhavenmeals.org.au
Email: recepton@nsmow.org.au
Phone: 02 4422 5111
