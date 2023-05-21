South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

7-Eleven eyes late 2023 opening for Nowra store

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 22 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a 7-Eleven outlet in Nowra are coming to fruition. The company is anticipating to open in town before November 2023. Picture supplied.
Plans for a 7-Eleven outlet in Nowra are coming to fruition. The company is anticipating to open in town before November 2023. Picture supplied.

7-Eleven will start recruiting for its new Nowra outlet in the coming months.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.