7-Eleven eyes late 2023 opening for Nowra store

7-Eleven will start recruiting for its new Nowra outlet in the coming months.
Construction is well underway on Worrigee St service station and convenience store; the company has confirmed it is set to open the doors before November this year.
Ahead of the planned opening, the company will be recruiting 12 staff to run the store.
A mix of full time, part time, and casual jobs will be on offer.
The company's retail area lead Jeff Yerbury said they were on the lookout for individuals with great people skills.
"Our investment helps drive economic growth for the area as well as create jobs for which 7-Eleven will provide full training for successful applicants," Mr Yerbury said.
"Specific convenience and petrol experience isn't required to build a career in our organisation. We would like to speak to locals who have strong people skills, can deliver excellent service and a high standard in our stores using our proven processes, with a focus on safety and store presentation.
"We provide extensive training to ensure people are set up for success on opening day."
While recruitment is yet to open officially, the company is urging interested locals to reach out by email for a discussion: pexstores@7eleven.com.au
"We'd encourage people who might be interested in joining the team to follow us on LinkedIn and keep an eye on Seek.com.au for job ads," Mr Yerbury said.
The Worrigee St development will also include a Carl's Jr fast food outlet.
