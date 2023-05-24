Searching for a weekend activity? These great Shoalhaven events have you covered

In the CBD
Fresh Food Market
Nowra's own pop-up farmers market is finally here! The much-anticipated Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets are kicking off this month in Jelly Bean Park. Pick up a bunch of tasty Shoalhaven-grown produce that's great for the environment, local business, your belly, and your hip-pocket. Drop in to Jelly Bean Park on Thursday, May 25, 2pm to 6pm.
Food Month
Eat your way through May
Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food is serving up more tasty treats. Try your hand at making dumplings with Destiny's Cookery School (Thursday, May 25); sample local drops at a local wine appreciation night with Slow Food Berry to JB (Friday, May 26); or tuck in for a fire feast of land and sea with Wildwood Kangaroo Valley (Saturday, May 27). There's heaps more on the line-up this week - get the full program at shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au
Star Gazing
Jervis Bay
Embark on an awe-inspiring space journey with an astrophysicist in the dark skies of Jervis Bay, away from the city lights. This Friday (May 26), Jervis Bay Stargazing is taking astronomy enthusiasts on a unique tour through the constellations and planets above us. There are limited places, book at jervisbaystargazing.com.au
Celtic Festival
A medieval marvel
Step back in time at the Berry Celtic Festival. Pipe bands, Celtic clans, knights and Scottish terrier dogs will descend on Berry Showground this Saturday (May 27) from 9.30am. Be sure to catch the ever-popular jousters, and medieval mercenaries showing their skilful swordplay. The festival is fundraising project by the Rotary Club of Berry.
Get Crafty
Local Workshops
Feeling creative? On Saturday (May 27), artist Naomi Clare is hosting a resin class at The Art Hub in Nowra; Waymount Studio is running printmaking classes for for adults, teens and kids over eight at their North Nowra studio, and Little Forest Farm near Milton is hosting a weaving with plant fibres workshop. Get in touch with the studios to book.
Coming Up
Sydney Symphony
Making a welcome return to the Nowra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs three favourites in one memorable concert. Beethoven, Strauss, and Greig will be brought to life for one night only. Catch the Symphony in at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on May 31, starting 7.30pm. Tickets: shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
Coming Up
Yoga Festival
Invoke peace and clarity with an entire weekend of yoga, at the 2023 Shoalhaven Yoga Festival. Some of Australia's most prominent instructors will deliver two full days of workshops, in a range of styles catering for beginner, intermediate and advanced Yogis. Happening June 3-4, at Ulladulla Civic Centre. shoalhaven.yogafestival.com.au
