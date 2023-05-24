Searching for a weekend activity? These great Shoalhaven events have you covered

Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food is serving up more tasty treats. Try your hand at making dumplings with Destiny's Cookery School (Thursday, May 25); sample local drops at a local wine appreciation night with Slow Food Berry to JB (Friday, May 26); or tuck in for a fire feast of land and sea with Wildwood Kangaroo Valley (Saturday, May 27). There's heaps more on the line-up this week - get the full program at shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au